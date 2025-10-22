Saints Expected To Keep Chris Olave Despite Wild Rumors
The New Orleans Saints' wide receiver room is going to be under a microscope over the next two weeks.
That's not just because of the talent that the team has, but with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the idea that someone could be moved. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have been two guys discussed a lot because of the fact that the Saints have a 1-6 record and both are uber-talented wideouts.
It's not shocking that a team would want them, but ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler threw some cold water on the idea of trading Olave, but did acknowledge the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants as possible fits if New Orleans makes a surprise move.
"The buzz: Rival teams caution that the Saints typically aren't dealing away players -- that's not GM Mickey Loomis' style -- but New Orleans' 1-6 record could present opportunities to acquire future assets for a team clearly in a rebuilding phase," Fowler said. "Olave has moved past the concussion issues, and he had two big-play touchdowns in Week 7. He's making a case for a contract extension with New Orleans. And first-year coach Kellen Moore has an offensive background and needs all playmakers at his disposal...
"Predicted chance of getting traded: 20 percent. Team fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants."
The Saints should keep Chris Olave
Arguably, that would be the right call. Reports surfaced last week that the Saints and Olave have had some discussions about a potential contract extension to tie him to New Orleans beyond the 2026 season. His fifth-year option was already picked up for next year.
If you have been following along with Olave this season, you've likely heard the noise. There have been rumors about his future in New Orleans dating back to the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers called about Olave before the season, but were shut down. The New York Giants have been a team consistently linked to the young playmaker, especially with Malik Nabers injured. But, the fact that Fowler gave a deal a 20 percent chance of happening is a good sign.
The Saints clearly are in a rebuild and have two young quarterbacks on the roster in Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. In seeing what these two have, it's important to have a dependable option to throw to. Olave is actually tied for eighth in the NFL right now with 44 catches to go along with his 440 yards and three touchdowns. It makes more sense to keep him rather than dealing him away.
