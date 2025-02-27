Saints Linked To 26-Year-Old 'Big Name' With Kellen Moore Ties
It seems like the New Orleans Saints have decided who will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2025.
New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear on Wednesday that the team is comfortable sticking with Derek Carr at least for the 2025 campaign. The Saints have considerable cap questions and likely will need to get creative to make Carr’s cap hit more reasonable.
Logistically, things may be tough, but Carr is a Pro Bowl quarterback will plenty of upside. Who will back him up, though?
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin made a list of seven "big name" players who could be traded this offseason and linked the Saints to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.
"Offloaded by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason during the team's quarterback overhaul, Pickett isn't exactly a needle-mover as a potential starter. Still, at just 26, with 25 career starts under his belt, fresh off a learning season as the No. 2 for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, he could be an attractive low-risk, high-reward option for a rebuilding squad. Think the New Orleans Saints, who just hired ex-Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore. Philly also has the young Tanner McKee in tow as a reserve."
Having someone like Pickett in the mix certainly could be useful. He was a first-round pick in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a starter for two years before being dealt to the Eagles. He was a solid backup for Jalen Hurts in 2024.
Carr has dealt with injuries throughout his stint with the Saints. Having a capable backup with starting experience certainly seems like a good idea.
