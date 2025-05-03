Saints Linked To Ex-Ravens Pro Bowler For Unexpected Role
Should the New Orleans Saints make another move in free agency before training camp gets here?
There's still a few months to go until the team will kick off training camp action, but the roster is really starting to come together. There's been plenty of speculation about the roster, but it is without a doubt in a better place right now than it was at the end of the 2024 season. The quarterback position is still in flux, but New Orleans has options.
If Derek Carr is healthy, he will surely be the guy. But, if not, second-round pick Tyler Shough seems like an easy option to start for the team in Kellen Moore's first season as the head coach. Should the franchise look into another option, though?
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer seems to think so and suggested former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler as a hypothetical option.
"New Orleans Saints," Iyer said. "The Saints did draft Tyler Shough, but he adds a third shaky young option to join Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener with the future of Derek Carr (shoulder) in doubt. New Orleans could use some kind of seasoned option, such as Tyler Huntley, to run Kellen Moore's offense."
Huntley spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins and appeared in five games. He went 2-3 while filling in for Tua Tagovailoa. He spent four seasons backing up Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens and was a Pro Bowler in 2022, but he certainly doesn't seem like a starting option. It wouldn't hurt to bring him in as a veteran backup option if Carr misses time, but not to start.
