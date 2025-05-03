Saints Star ‘Virtual Lock’ For Big Role In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints' offensive line wasn't where the team wanted it to be at in 2024.
There is some serious talent on the offensive line, like Taliese Fuaga, but injuries depleted the team in 2024. The quarterback position was decimated by injuries itself, but it didn't help with the line struggling as well.
As the 2025 National Football League Draft approached, there was a lot of speculation about who the team could pick as their first selection with Kellen Moore as head coach. Unsurprisngly, the offense was talked about a lot, but most of the chatter revolved around playmakers or maybe even a quarterback. The Saints did address the offense, but did so with an offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick.
He's a talented guy and Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman thinks he'll get a shot right away to show what he can do as he called him a "virtual lock" to start right away.
"Virtual Locks," Wasserman said. "QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans, WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars, T Will Campbell, New England Patriots, RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders, WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, T Armand Membou, New York Jets, T Kelvin Banks Jr. New Orleans Saints, G Tyler Booker, Dallas Cowboys, TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts, OL Grey Zabel, Seattle Seahawks, G Donovan Jackson, Minnesota Vikings, WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans, Each of these players was selected within the first 34 picks in the draft and has virtually nothing in their way of gaining a starting spot."
This isn't the most shocking thing in the world. The Saints wanted to bolster the offensive line and clear did so.
