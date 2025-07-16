Saints Linked To NFL Superstar's Brother In Surprising Trade Buzz
Could the New Orleans Saints go after a second-year pro with eye-popping NFL DNA?
According to Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios, the Washington Commanders might be open to moving on from one of their young assets. Selected with the No. 100 overall pick (third round) in the 2024 NFL draft out of Rice, 24-year-old wide receiver Luke McCaffrey made small but promising contributions in his rookie season with 18 receptions (24 targets), 168 receiving yards, and 299 return yards for Washington. Son of Denver Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey and brother of current NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, Luke’s pedigree can’t be questioned.
That wouldn’t prevent the Commanders from trading him, though, according to Palacios, who floated McCaffrey as a trade chip and listed the Saints as a logical destination.
“New Orleans Saints need all of the weapons in the world to have a good outcome offensively,” Palacios wrote. “After losing Derek Carr to retirement, they will need to hold their breath for Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler to make plays. Why not just bring in some homegrown talent like McCaffrey to build chemistry behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed?”
Recent Terry McLaurin developments make Palacios’s idea less likely, as McLaurin’s future with the Commanders is suddenly not as secure as it seemed. Palacios did note that if McLaurin is traded, retaining McCaffrey would become more of a priority for Washington.
Palacios also pointed out that even if a McCaffrey deal doesn’t happen soon, it could happen mid-season if the Commanders perform below expectations. All in all, it sounds like a wise idea to keep an eye on McCaffrey in connection with the Saints in the coming months.