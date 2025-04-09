Saints, Lions Both Have Eyes On Big-Play Receiver
The New Orleans Saints have done a good job adding more depth to the wide receiver room this offseason with the signing of Brandin Cooks.
While this is the case, there is still room for growth and it would be pretty surprising if the Saints didn't come away from the upcoming National Football League Draft without at least one receiver. That doesn't mean they need to use the No. 9 pick in the draft on a receiver, but it would be surprising if they didn't use one of their picks in that way.
Recently, the team has met with a handful of guys, including some receivers. One guy the team reportedly is planning to meet with is Arkansas receiver Isaac TeSlaa, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has visits scheduled this week and next with several teams, including the (Detroit Lions), (Buffalo Bills), Saints, and (Los Angeles Rams), sources say," Schultz said. "The 6’4”, 214-pound big-bodied receiver is one of the more athletic WRs in this year’s draft — a reliable, sure-handed target with an impressive catch radius, ability to high-point the ball downfield, and physicality as a run blocker."
He had 545 yards in 2024 for Arkansas on 28 catches. TeSlaa averaged 19.5 yards per reception. He's a big-play threat with great size. It's not often you can get a receiver at 6’4”, that's pretty uncommon.
TeSlaa may not be a big-name guy like someone like Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona, but he could be worth a Day 2 or Day 3 flier.
