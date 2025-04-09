Did Alvin Kamara Just Hint Saints’ Next Big Addition?
If you have been following the New Orleans Saints recently, you've like heard a lot about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
He's expected to be the second quarterback taken in the upcoming National Football League Draft but it's unknown when that will be. Initially, there was chatter about him being selected with one of the top three picks in the draft. Now, there's been more rumors about him dropping and possibly even ending up with the Saints with the No. 9 pick.
New Orleans doesn't have a long-term answer at quarterback right now, although Derek Carr will be the starter in 2025. He has a massive cap hit for the 2026 season that it would be hard to believe the Saints will roll with.
Sanders is just 23 years old and finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and a 74 percent completion percentage in 13 games in 2024. This kid is going to make a team better and Saints superstar running back Alvin Kamara helped fuel the New Orleans rumors on Tuesday.
Kamara was with Deion Sanders -- father of Shedeur Sanders -- at the University of Colorado, The University of Colorado football team's official X account shared a picture of the two and a video of Kamara and then it was re-shared by the Saints.
The timing is interesting at the very least. Recently, there's been a lot of buzz about Sanders coming to town and then Kamara heads over to his college? Something seems up.
