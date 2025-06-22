Saints Madden Rating Revealed: Did They Get It Right?
The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2025 season without a ton of positive buzz, but it sounds like Madden 26 may have a higher perception about the team than some national outlets.
New Orleans is coming off a last place finish in the NFC South but has been busy adding to the franchise this season -- roster-wise as well as with head coach Kellen Moore. The Saints lost Derek Carr, but there hasn't been a ton of roster turnover.
Right now, Madden NFL 26 is in the middle of a closed beta. Fans can get an early look at the game before it releases on August 14th.
Over the last few days, details have popped up on social media, including closed beta team rankings. New Orleans was listed at 83 overall good for 17th in the league and ahead of teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears among others.
You can see the complete list right here, from uStadium.
One thing that is important to note is that this is information shared on social media from a beta version of the game.
On the website for Madden NFL 26 beta, it specifically notes: "We can’t wait to tell you more about upcoming features & details in Madden NFL 26 via our Gridiron Notes, so stay tuned! We want to remind you that playbooks, ratings, and players in the closed beta are not final, and will be updated before the World Wide Launch of Madden NFL 26."
So, the ratings aren't final. But, this would be solid for New Orleans if it holds up.
More NFL: Saints Legend Gives Travis Hunter 'Special' Endorsement