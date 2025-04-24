Saints 'Made Calls' About Unexpected NFL Draft Move
The New Orleans Saints currently are in an interesting spot.
New Orleans has a pretty high draft pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft at No. 9. The Saints have a few holes to fill including quarterback, cornerback, the offensive line, made a pass rusher, and it wouldn't hurt to add a receiver. The Saints have nine picks in the draft overall throughout the weekend.
This draft is an interesting one. Cam Ward is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the class and will likely go No. 1 overall on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans. After him, there are questions. Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have been talked about a lot of as the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks but it just depends on who you ask. There isn't really a consensus pick. The No. 9 pick is tricky because if the Saints want a quarterback both Sanders and Dart could be on the board but also maybe not? Also, even if they are available, is that too early?
It's odd and different from past years. For example, last year it was pretty clear that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were going to be the first three picks off the board. There was some debate between Daniels and Maye, but the first three picks didn't bring any shocks.
This draft just is more up in the air. Even the Saints' current thoughts are up in the air. There's been reports that the Saints have called about moving up as high as No. 2. Also, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints have "made calls" about moving back a little with the hopes of potentially packaging picks together for a quarterback later in the first round.
"The Saints have made calls about potentially sliding back slightly from No. 9 to acquire additional draft capital, with the leaguewide belief being they would then use those extra picks to trade back into the late first round to target a quarterback, sources tell NFL on FOX," Schultz said. "New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis has historically avoided trading down — but this is a strategy teams around the league believe the Saints are considering entering the draft."
We'll find out in just a few hours if the Saints actually decide to make a move.