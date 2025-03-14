Saints 'Making A Push' To Sign Super Bowl LVI MVP
The New Orleans Saints could use another playmaker in the offense and it sounds like they are trying to sign one of the most dominant receivers in the league.
The Los Angeles Rams recently released one-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Saints reportedly are "making a push" to sign him, according to The Athletic's Michael Silver.
"The Saints are also making a push to sign Cooper Kupp," Silver said.
If the Saints could add Kupp to a Kellen Moore-led offense featuring Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Rashid Shaheed that could be very good. The Saints also have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft so another addition to the offense can't be ruled out.
Kupp is the perfect target for the Saints. Last year he had 67 catches for 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His best season of his career obviously was in 2021 when he had 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.
That was one of the best receiving seasons in NFL history. It would be lovely to have a performance like that in New Orleans, but he has been great in his other seasons as well when healthy. The Saints still have some room and certainly must like him if they are "making a push" for him.
There have been rumors that Kupp could make a decision quickly. Could that be with New Orleans?
