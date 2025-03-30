Saints Meeting With High-Upside Louisiana Native
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly been linked to more prospects recently than most other teams in the National Football League recently.
We're at a time in the year in which teams are meeting with players ahead of the NFL Draft. This doesn't just mean first-round guys, but people who could be taken in the later rounds or maybe even sign as undrafted free agents.
It's a busy time and with each passing day, reports continue to pop up about who the Saints are meeting with. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Sunday that the Saints have met with former LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones.
"LSU OT Emery Jones visited the Saints yesterday, according to a source," Underhill said. "Big, physical player who will show up as a plus run blocker from Day 1."
Jones played three seasons with LSU and appeared in 37 total games. ESPN currently has Jones ranked as the 12th-best offensive tackle in this draft class.
"Jones walls off and is strong enough to get some push in the run game," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He plays with an edge and looks to bury defenders. Jones is smooth getting set and bends well enough to anchor in pass protection. He appears to have the length and quickness to handle speed off the edge."
He's just 21 years old and isn't someone that likely would be a candidate for the No. 9 pick in the draft, but keep an eye on him in the later rounds as we quickly approach the 2025 National Football League Draft.