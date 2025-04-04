Saints Met With High-End Prospect With Unique Background
The New Orleans Saints have been meeting with prospects left and right over the last few weeks.
New Orleans has met with a wide range of prospects from guys like Quinn Ewers to Ashton Jeanty. The Saints clearly are doing their due diligence and another guy they recently reportedly met with is Aireontae Ersery from the University of Minnesota, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery has a ‘30’ visit with New York Jets today, per source," Wolfe said. "Big talented OT who tested well. I’m told Ersery did ‘30’ visits earlier this month with Saints and (Kansas City Chiefs). He has planned ‘30’ visits in April with 6 other teams including (New England Patriots) and (Carolina Panthers)."
The thing that is the most interesting about Ersery is the fact that he actually doesn't have much football experience under his belt in comparison to the majority of the other top prospects out there. ESPN's Steve Muench shared that he didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school.
"Ersery didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school," Muench said. "He started one game at tight tackle in 2020 and the final 38 games of his college career at left tackle. Ersery's 10-yard split is outstanding (1.75 seconds), and he explodes off the ball on tape. He can pass edge defenders off well to the guard and work up to linebackers as a zone blocker. He takes sound angles climbing to the second level, and he engulfs defenders in space. With a wide frame, Ersery is tough to beat if he wins with his hands as a pass blocker. He's big and strong enough to anchor when his technique is sound."
Look at him now. Just a few years removed from high school and is now about to make his way to the National Football League. He spent five years at Minnesota and now he'll be interesting to follow as the draft approaches.
