Saints Met With Top-Tier Receiver, Quarterback Duo: Report
We are at a point in the year in which teams are preparing for the National Football League Draft.
Teams surely are utilizing free agency, but things have somewhat calmed down there. There was a big move on Tuesday night as the New England Patriots signed four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, but aside from that things have been pretty quiet.
Free agency will pick up again, but the NFL Draft is less than a month from kicking off and therefore teams are starting to turn their focus toward scouting and getting ready. The New Orleans Saints have been pretty in preparation and even reportedly held a dinner had Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Matthew Golden in attendance, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"The Saints hosted a dinner last night with several Texas draft prospects, including CB Jahdae Barron, WR Matthew Golden, DT Vernon Broughton, QB Quinn Ewers, among others, according to sources," Underhill shared.
Ewers is one of the better quarterback prospects in this draft class. He isn't expected to go in the first round, though, which could make him at least a possibility for the Saints. The Saints have Derek Carr in line to start in 2025, but it wouldn't hurt to bring in a guy like Ewer to sit for a year or two.
Golden arguably is even a more intriguing prospect. He's one of the top receivers in this class and some even think he's the top one over Tetairoa McMillan. Last season, he had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.