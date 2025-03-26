Saints Turning Heads With Latest Big-Time Signing
The New Orleans Saints clearly knew that they needed to add another weapon to the wide receiver room for Derek Carr to throw to and they did so by recently reuniting with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
He's been underrated throughout his entire 11-year career but he was almost forgotten when free agency opened up. Cooks was only able to appear in 10 games last year with the Dallas Cowboys due to injury. His numbers weren't up to his typical standards likely thanks to the knee infection he dealt with.
While this is the case, he has six seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt and is approaching the 10,000-yard mark for his career. That's a pretty big deal and the Saints are fortunate to have him. The deal has already gotten praise and Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper called it New Orleans' deal with the "most upside."
"New Orleans Saints: WR Brandin Cooks," Cooper said. "Contract: Two years, $13 million. Cooks is three years removed from his most recent 1,000-yard season and missed a significant chunk of 2024 with a knee infection. But the Saints desperately needed a WR2 to pair with Chris Olave, who himself is coming off a season marred by concussions, and Cooks offers plenty of upside.
"The 31-year-old began his NFL career with the Saints, amassing two 1,000-yard seasons and 20 touchdown receptions. While Cooks’ best years may be behind him, New Orleans did well to add a proven veteran to its receiving corps ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft."
