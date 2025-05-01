Saints 'Might Have Stolen' Potential Game-Changer
The New Orleans Saints' running back room got a significant boost in the National Football League Draft, although it hasn't been talked about a lot.
New Orleans is set with Alvin Kamara as the team's starter. He landed a new deal with the Saints and is under contract through the 2026 season. Much has been made about the room behind him. The Saints opted to move on from running back Jamaal Williams this offseason. As the National Football League Draft approached, there was some speculation about the possibility of taking someone like Ashton Jeanty. That didn't happen, though, as he was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Saints ended up taking running back Devin Neal with the No. 184 pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played four years for Kansas and put up some wild numbers. Overall, he finished his college career with 4,343 rushing yards with 49 touchdowns. He racked up over 1,200 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and 16 touchdowns each year.
In 2023, he had 1,280 rushing yards and in 2024 he had 1,266 rushing yards. ESPN's Matt Miller ranked Neal as the 77th-best pick in the draft and said New Orleans "might have stolen" a key piece.
"No. 77. Devin Neal, RB, New Orleans Saints (Pick 6-184)," Miller said. "My final overall ranking: No. 116. Neal was way better than the 184th best player in the draft, and the Saints might have stolen a real good backup with goal-line and short-yardage toughness. He also has the hands to be an effective pass catcher on screens and swing passes."
A running back room featuring Neal and Kamara can thrive in a Kellen Moore-led offense.
