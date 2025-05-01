Shedeur Sanders Prank Call Video Reveals Saints Thoughts
There has been more talk about prank calls in the National Football League over the last week than probably any other time in the league.
This year's National Football League Draft led to plenty of big moments, but most of the chatter has been drowned out by the news of the prank calls across the league to prospects with the most talked about being former Colorado and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He eventually was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but before that, he was the subject of a prank call in which someone impersonated New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
They called Sanders and introduced themselves as Loomis to which Sanders replied: "I've been waiting on you," after asking how he was doing. The person on the phone said "it has been a long wait" and said the Saints were going to take Sanders with their next pick. Sanders responded and said "Yes sir, let's go be legendary." The fake Loomis then replied by saying "you're going to have to wait a little longer" before hanging up the phone.
A video of the call was shared on social media by "Well Off Forever" and The Sporting News.
The Saints were a team that was heavily linked to Sanders throughout the draft process. New Orleans opted to select fellow quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the draft instead, but head coach Kellen Moore shared that Sanders was in the conversations as well.
It's unfortunate that this happened to these guys throughout the draft process. From the phone call, it seemed like Sanders was excited about the opportunity -- although that likely could've been considered the case with any team calling. But, hopefully he can find success in Cleveland and the Saints have success with Shough.
