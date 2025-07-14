Saints Might Lose Sweepstakes For Hot Free Agent
The New Orleans Saints may not be front-runners in the sweepstakes for a coveted free agent, after all.
As the Saints look to fortify their defensive depth chart, they’ve reportedly been eyeing a player with ties to defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. New Orleans invited free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit in May. Samuel worked with Staley on the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021 to 2023.
And while this connection might convince some Saints fans that Samuel is a done deal, that’s far from the case, according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“The Saints are far from the only team to be interested,” Jackson wrote. “Rumors have connected the corner with the Minnesota Vikings and he was reportedly checked in on by the Miami Dolphins even before the trading away of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … There has been a confirmed visit to the Arizona Cardinals. So, if the Saints have interest in Samuel … they won’t be the only player in the game.”
Samuel, 25, has played for the Chargers his entire career. He was the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida State, where he was first-team All-ACC in 2020. Samuel has tallied 176 tackles, 37 pass deflections, six interceptions, and one fumble recovery in his career so far.
Another factor in the Samuel sweepstakes is his health. He recently underwent a neck procedure and is scheduled for a medical evaluation in July, per Jackson. Once cleared, Samuel’s suitors will move in, and the real arms race will be underway.
More NFL: Lions Predicted To Land Former Saints Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Deal