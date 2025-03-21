Saints Might Snag Derek Carr Replacement At No. 9, Says Insider: 'Perfect Time'
Derek Carr is the New Orleans Saints’ QB of the present, but his future with the team is unknown.
It makes sense for new Saints head coach Kellen Moore to be looking ahead as he envisions a period of long-term success in New Orleans, and a Carr replacement would have to figure into that vision at some point.
Could that happen as soon as the upcoming NFL draft?
The Saints are picking at No. 9 overall — likely too late for Shedeur Sanders and certainly too late for Cam Ward — but The Ringer’s Todd McShay recently revealed that New Orleans might draft another QB prospect at that spot.
On a new episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast that aired Thursday, McShay outlined how Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has become a surprise target for the New York Jets at No. 7 overall but also could go the Saints two picks later.
“The Jets could throw us a curveball the first night,” McShay said.
“Let’s just get it out there now; I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I think there’s a little bit of love for Jaxson Dart in that building. Let’s put a 25-30 percent chance at most at this point (that they take him at No.7).”
“New Orleans is a possibility at No. 9,” McShay continued.
“This would actually be a perfect time to get a rookie quarterback as (they) work through all the salary stuff (and) not force him out there for year one.”
Dart has apparently been skyrocketing up the draft board for various teams. He was originally thought of as a second-round pick and has now entered people’s minds as a potential top-10 selection.
It’s a similar situation to what happened with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in last year’s draft. Nix went No. 12 after months of expectations that he’d be snagged in the second round.
