Saints Must Fix One Gigantic Problem In 2025
The New Orleans Saints have a huge weakness to address in 2025, but it doesn’t have anything to do with roster decisions.
To get the Kellen Moore era off to a good start this season and beyond, New Orleans will have to cut back on penalties. It’s a problem that plagued the Saints last season and in recent years, as noted recently by LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“The Saints have, for too many years now, been on the wrong side of the penalty equation both overall and in uniquely important situations,” Jackson wrote.
“Last season, the Saints committed 110 penalties combined, which was the most the team has been called for since 2019 (126). Relative to the NFL, they were whistled at a below average pace, at least, tying for No. 21 in total penalties. However, their 1,003 penalty yards against was No. 7 in the league.”
“Per TruMedia, the Saints had six offensive holding or false start calls that walked the team back on third or fourth downs in pivotal situations,” Jackson continued. “They also saw an average of 23 yards per defensive pass interference penalties, which was the sixth-highest average in the league. Those are small but impactful examples of how the Saints would often suffer in games from what they often called “self-inflicted wounds.” The moniker was often referred to in post-game press conferences following losses, one that the team would like to repeat a little less in 2025.”
The Saints will have inferior talent on paper in at least a handful of their matchups this season, which means their margin for error will be slim.
New Orleans can still surprise some people and win more games than expected in Moore’s first season, but that will be impossible if they keep committing untimely penalties. All eyes will be on Moore and new offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, particularly when it comes to ensuring a downtick in penalties from the offensive line.
