Saints Named ‘Best Fit’ For 5-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints made a very solid move to add to the offense on Friday.
New Orleans has needed help at receiver and brought in old friend Brandin Cooks. He signed a two-year, $13 million deal to rejoin the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Cooks spent the first three years of his career in New Orleans and had two seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards. Since then, he’s spent time with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints still have room on the roster for another receiver and Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday called New Orleans the “best fit” for five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
"WR Amari Cooper: New Orleans Saints," Buday said. "The veteran wide receiver finished the 2024 NFL season with a 68.7 PFF overall grade, which ranked only 61st among 133 wide receivers. However, in the previous two seasons, Cooper placed among the top 20 players at his position in PFF overall grade.
"While the Saints have Chris Olave as a true No. 1 option, he had injury concerns and no other Saints wide receiver played more than 400 snaps in 2024. Meanwhile, Cooper logged 587 snaps in 2024 despite changing teams mid-season, missing two games due to injury and resting in Week 18. The move would also have Cooper play with quarterback Derek Carr once again."
Cooper is another star who it wouldn’t hurt to have around. The Saints now have Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooks as the team’s top three receivers. Adding someone like Cooper into the mix could take the team to an even higher level.
New Orleans may not splurge for another receiver of Cooper’s caliber due to cost, but it’s a fun thought.
