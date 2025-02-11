Saints Nearing Franchise-Altering Head Coach Decision: Insider
It sounds like the New Orleans Saints are nearing a decision for their next head coach.
The Saints are the only team with a vacancy at head coach right now. It has seemed like the biggest reason for this fact has been the team waiting for the Super Bowl to end so they can hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the role.
As of this writing, an official decision hasn't been confirmed yet. But, all signs have pointed to Moore. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on the Saints opening on Tuesday and said a decision could be imminent.
"Over the course of the next 24 hours, probably a lot shorter, (Kellen Moore) is expected to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints," Rapoport said. "Thay deal should be finalized and could be announced as early as tomorrow."
It seems like Moore will be the guy and that would be a great move for the Saints. New Orleans won just five games in 2024 and Moore is coming off helping to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Moore oversaw the Eagles' offense and helped to take it to another level.
Philadelphia saved arguably its most impressive performance for the Super Bowl and did it right at what is expected to be Moore's new home in the Caesars Superdome. We should find out more in the near future but it sounds like it's going to be Moore's job.
