Saints Rookie Drafted For 'Life After Mathieu' Could Surprise In 2025
The New Orleans Saints defense might feature a new face sooner than fans expect.
Kellen Moore’s first NFL draft as Saints head coach took place back in April, and with the No. 93 overall pick, Moore took a safety out of Virginia: Jonas Sanker.
Sanker, 22, was recently the subject of discussion for LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“(Sanker) could potentially work himself into a starting role sooner than people realize,” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“And, yes, that could mean 2025 if there are injuries ahead of him. But (by) 2026, if he proves to be the guy that Kellen Moore said that they were so excited and fired up to still have on the board at pick 93 overall, (Sanker) could walk right into a starting role next to Justin Reid, if the days of Tyrann Mathieu in New Orleans come to an end after the 2025 season.”
Regarding Mathieu, Jackson was referencing the Honeybadger’s expiring contract. According to Jackson, snagging Sanker in the draft was a good idea with “life after Mathieu” in mind.
“Jonas Sanker was a solid investment,” Jackson continued. “A 6-foot, 206-pound safety that was described by (ESPN’s) Louis Riddick as being instinctive, a stud, a great tackler, smart, plays with anticipation and range, and will contribute quickly.”
Jackson also discussed how Sanker will help guard against cross routes, something that plagued the Saints’ defense in 2024. Moreover, Sanker is an undervalued coverage safety.
“He's very disruptive at the catch point — 15 passes defended over the course of the last two years. … I do think that his coverage game is very underrated.”
“Jonas Sanker can get to a starting role sooner than many expect.”
The Saints are rebuilding. A lot of roles will be up for grabs, and Moore and his staff might be more flexible about giving opportunities to rookies and younger players than they would be if there was pressure to win now.
Watch out for Sanker to make a surprise contribution in 2025.
