Saints Offense Getting Serious Positive Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have one of the deepest tight end rooms in the National Football League right now.
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked the top 32 tight ends in the game right now and New Orleans actually had two on the list in Taysom Hill at No. 14 and Juwan Johnson at No. 31.
"No. 14. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints," Kosko said. "Hill is difficult to place on this list, as he’s less a tight end and more a do-everything player. And he's also coming off a torn ACL in 2024. When healthy, Hill has to be accounted for on every play: He’s a threat as a passer, a runner and a receiver. He has earned a 71.8 PFF overall grade or better in four straight seasons...
"No. 31. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints. Despite the Saints' bevy of injuries, including to quarterback Derek Carr, Johnson still managed 548 receiving yards and a 1.34 yards-per-route-run average in 2024. While New Orleans' quarterback situation doesn’t look any better in 2025, Johnson has shown to be a productive tight end regardless of his quarterback."
Hill is still recovering after his season was cut short in 2024. There was a time early in the offseason in which it could be argued that the tight end room was thin. Hill has questions and Johnson was a free agent.
Hill is still with the team despite rumors hinting he could be gone this offseason. Johnson re-signed in free agency. If both are healthy by the time the season gets here, the Saints could be on to something.
