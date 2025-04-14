NFL Writer Proposes Surprising QB Trade For Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a clear need right now.
There's an argument that the team has a few holes that are going to be worth filling as we get close to the National Football League Draft. After the news broke last week that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury, it's clear that there is no bigger need for the team right now than at quarterback.
Over the last few days, guys like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or even Aaron Rodgers have been brought up as potential solutions. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton put together a hypothetical trade proposal for the team to land another guy: Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans.
"New Orleans Saints Get: QB Will Levis, 2025 5th-Round Pick (No. 141 Overall Pick)," Moton said. "Tennessee Titans Get: 2025 4th-Round Pick (No. 112 Overall Pick). The Tennessee Titans need a franchise quarterback. Will Levis isn't that guy. In 21 starts with the Titans, Levis has thrown for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 61 percent completion rate. He's also fumbled 17 times. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Titans would like to "transition" from Levis. If true, that indicates Tennessee will likely take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft...
"Tennessee may find a trade partner in the New Orleans Saints, who have a new coaching staff and uncertainty at quarterback. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr suffered a "significant" injury to his throwing shoulder that jeopardizes his availability for the start of the 2025 season. Even if the Saints take a quarterback early in the draft, they can consider adding Levis to compete with a rookie, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci for the starting position if Carr misses extended time."
Levis' name is not one that has gotten brought up when it comes to the Saints at all until Moton. He was a second-round pick in 2023 and has struggled when given an opportunity with Tennessee. He's just 25 years old and has starting experience so there's merit to bringing him in. But, there are other options who would likely help more.