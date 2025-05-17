Saints Played Role in Eagles’ ‘Biggest Departure’
The New Orleans Saints had an opening at head coach when the 2024 season came to an end and needed to quickly get to work.
Most of the teams with head coach openings were able to fill positions quickly -- even as the playoffs were underway. This gave franchises a chance to get a headstart on prep for the NFL Draft because they could get their head coach and staffs in order quickly. This wasn't the case for the Saints.
New Orleans was linked to Kellen Moore for weeks and it seems like a near-guarantee that he would be hired, but that couldn't officially happen until the Super Bowl ended because of the Philadelphia Eagles' success last year.
The Saints signed Moore to be the team's head coach and that's no small feat. Philadelphia lost a handful of pieces this offseason, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox actually called the loss of Moore the team's "biggest departure."
"As is often the case for teams that win the Super Bowl, the Eagles lost a few key contributors this offseason," Knox said. "They traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson while losing Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton in free agency. Philly did, however, manage to re-sign linebacker Zack Baun and extend offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
"General manager Howie Roseman doubled down on the linebacker position by using a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell. Andrew Mukuba and Ty Robinson were also drafted to help backfill Philadelphia's offseason departures. Perhaps the biggest departure, however, was that of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who left to become the Saints' head coach. Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio helped Philly right the proverbial ship in 2025 after a double-coordinator change sunk it the previous season."
