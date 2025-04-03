Saints Predicted To Add Franchise Guy To Help Replace Star
The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room certainly looks different right now than it did at this point last year.
New Orleans was gearing up for the 2024 season and had four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo locked in as the team's top two corners. That's a pretty strong duo but unfortunately neither are with the franchise any longer.
Adebo signed this offseason with the New York Giants and Lattimore was traded during the season to the Washington Commanders. Clearly, the Saints need to find a way to replace this lost talent. That's where the upcoming National Football League Draft could play a role.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the first round and The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke predicted the Saints will use the pick on the top corner in the draft class in Will Johnson out of Michigan.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Brooke said. "Will Johnson, CB, Michigan. Some draft analysts have cooled on Will Johnson because of his injuries in 2024, but a turf toe issue shouldn't be a long-term concern. The 2023 tape shows a lockdown cornerback with the size and body control to blanket receivers for all four quarters. That's the kind of impact defender the Saints need to develop with other promising young corners in their secondary."
He only played in six games this past season but he did have two interceptions and both went for touchdowns. Johnson had four interceptions in 2023 across 12 games played. He's a ballhawk and would give the Saints a clear-cut No. 1 corner they need right now.
Lattimore was great for years but maybe Johnson could be the next guy in line if the Saints take him.