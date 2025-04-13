Saints Predicted To Add New Face Of Franchise
The New Orleans Saints' quarteback situation currently is a mess, to say the least.
New Orleans seemed set to roll with Derek Carr for the 2025 season but now that's in question as he's dealing with a shoulder injury. It's not clear what the injury is right now, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that Carr is "weighing options," including surgery.
Who knows what's going to happen at this point, but the National Football League Draft is coming up and that could be the answer to the Saints' current questions. There has been chatter that the Saints could look to bring Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders to town.
With the news of Carr's injury, the speculation has only intensified. USA Today's Jacob Camenker predicted that the Saints will end up striking gold and landing him.
"Shedeur Sanders, Colorado," Camenker said. "Team: New Orleans Saints. Pick: No. 9 overall, first round. If Sanders doesn't go within the first three picks, it's not easy to find a landing spot for him. That said, the Saints could use a successor for Derek Carr, who is entering his age-34 season and new coach Kellen Moore may see the benefit of taking Sanders and letting him develop for a year as New Orleans efforts a mini rebuild.
"Sanders has good accuracy and ball placement as well as a solid ability to step up in the pocket and deliver quality throws. He needs to avoid taking massive sacks and get the ball out of his hands quicker at the NFL level, but he could emerge as a quality starter with better protection than he had at Colorado."
The Carr news is unfortunate. Landing Sanders would help fix things.
