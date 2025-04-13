Has Saints Star Already Played Final Game In New Orleans?
What's going on with the New Orleans Saints?
On Friday, reports started popping up about how Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapport shared the news and that the shoulder injury "threatens" his status for the 2025 season.
"The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say," Rapoport said. "Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."
Over the last few days, there's been a lot of chatter on social media about what the injury could possibly be and when it occurred. In reality, there's not a lot of information right now about Carr's injury, the severity of it, or what's really going on behind the scenes.
New Orleans restructured Carr's deal this offseason to keep him with the franchise but has he played his final game with the team? He signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the team but after the restructuring currently is scheduled to have a cap hit of over $69 million next year.
There's no chance that he's going to play on that contract unless there is some massive change to the deal. If Carr's injury is serious enough to miss the entire 2025 season, there's a strong chance that he could have played his final game as a member of the organization. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and it wouldn't be a shock to see the team take a quarterback.
It's certainly an odd time right now as we approach the draft.
