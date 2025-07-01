Saints Predicted To Add Star After Unexpected Year
There's a real argument that the New Orleans Saints could be better in 2025, but that feeling may not be held by everyone.
New Orleans had a rough 2024 season and finished the campaign with a 5-12 record. The Saints have built up a solid roster, but the quarterback position is a big question mark. Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the two most likely options to start for the Saints. With a quarterback competition on their hands featuring two young guys, it's not shocking that the Saints are projected for a ton of wins, but that could change if either quarterback steps up.
In the meantime, though, ESPN's Matt Miller is projecting a rough year for the Saints and predicting that New Orleans will land the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and select safety Caleb Downs out of Ohio State.
"No. 5. New Orleans Saints," Miller said. "Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*. Safeties usually get pushed down the board, but Downs is different. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is my No. 1 overall player because of his range, versatility and proven playmaker DNA. Downs has four interceptions in his two college seasons while showing the skills to play in the box or man center field as a deep safety. He's routinely utilized as an eraser against whatever offenses do best. The Saints need good football players throughout their roster, and there's no better one in this class than Downs."
It's way too early for this. But, it at least is a sign of perception around the team heading into the 2025 season.
