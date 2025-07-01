Saints Stunner? QB Called ‘Dark Horse’ Cut Candidate
Who is going to be in the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback room in 2025?
Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are three guys in the quarterback competition for the starting job. While this is the case, SB Nation's Hayden Reel suggested that Haener could be a “dark-horse” cut candidate.
"Jake Haener," Reel said. "The New Orleans Saints will have a very intriguing quarterback competition in training camp. Rookie Tyler Shough and second-year player Spencer Rattler are expected to be the likely candidates with Jake Haener as the long shot. Haener missed much of OTAs with an injury while Shough and Rattler were full participants. He should be healthy enough for training camp, but if the Saints do not want to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster Haener will likely be the odd man out."
This is speculation, but does seem fair. On top of these three, the Saints also have undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers. Haener has been with the team since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft. He didn't see any game action in 2023, but did appear in eight games in 2024.
Haener started one game and finished the season 18-of-39 passing for 226 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also chipped in 22 rushing yards. Of the three in the quarterback competition, he's the one who has seen the least amount of time because he was dealing with an injury in minicamp and OTAs. He's expected to return to the field for training camp, but could he be the odd one out?