Saints Predicted To Be Top Destination Browns Superstar
The New Orleans Saints have one of the top running backs in football already in Alvin Kamara but could they look to bring another star to town?
Four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb is still available on the open market and it's currently unknown where he will sign. While this is the case, NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie attempted to project the top three landing spots for him and had New Orleans at No. 1.
"Adding a bruiser like Chubb to complement Kamara makes a lot of sense on paper, especially considering the state of this offense," Woodie said "Rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough will compete with 2024 fourth-round pick Spencer Rattler for the starting quarterback job after Derek Carr’s retirement, and neither should be expected to carry the offense in 2025. With the Saints’ top two receivers — Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed — both working with injury questions heading into summer, the offense might be best served running through the ground game.
"If first-round OT Kelvin Banks Jr. plays well as a rookie, New Orleans could have one of the better offensive lines in the league. Even Kamara might be slowing down just a bit. The former All-Pro had over 1,400 total yards last season, but ranked just 24th in PFF grade among running backs. He’s entering his age-30 season, and asking him to handle the expanded workload he saw a year ago might not be best for the longevity of his career."
Chubb has appeared in just 10 games over the last two years but racked up over 1,500 rushing yards when he was last healthy in 2022. He's seemingly healthy now. Is a move worth it?
