Saints Predicted To Land One Of NFL's Biggest Prizes
The New Orleans Saints struggled last year in an injury-filled campaign and now there aren't high expectations across the league for the team.
New Orleans has an aging roster and quarterback question marks, which likely has led to the significant underdog status. There's reason to be optimistic about the team, although that hans't been talked about as much. New Orleans was 2-0 last year before injuries derailed the season. If either Tyler Shough can step up -- or whoever wins the quarterback competition -- then there's no reason why this team can't at least contend in the division and be around .500.
There's more negative buzz around the team, though, and low expectations. For example,
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr shared 100 "bold predictions" for the 2025 NFL season and said the Saints will end up with the No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft.
"No. 3. The New Orleans Saints will have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft," Orr said. "With the late retirement of Derek Carr and a carousel of second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks all sure to take snaps under center this year, New Orleans will finally bid au revoir to this iteration of the Saints which was, for years, buoyed by an aging core of talented veterans. The retooling is on in Louisiana, which will begin with the selection of a quarterback who can challenge Tyler Shough (pronounced Shuck) in training camp for the starting job."