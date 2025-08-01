Saints Predicted To Cut 2 Super Bowl Champions
One position group that will be interesting to follow for the next few weeks for the New Orleans Saints certainly will be the running back room.
August is now here. The Saints have under four weeks to go until they have to trim down the active roster to 53 players. The deadline for roster cuts down to 53 players is August 27th. After that, teams will be able to make their practice squads as well so surelt some of the players cut will continue with the franchise, but not on the active roster.
With that being said, the Saints' running back room has seemingly gone from thin to full pretty quickly this offseason. Alvin Kamara is the team's undisputed No. 1 back. Beyond him, Kendre Miller seems like the No. 2 guy. He's dealt with injuries over the last two years, but is healthy and is having a solid camp. After him, the Saints have rookie Devin Neal and other guys like Cam Akers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Velus Jones Jr.
It will be interesting to see how the Saints handle the position, but Saints Wire's John Sigler predicted that New Orleans will roll with Kamara, Miller, and Neal and cut the rest.
"Running backs (3) Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal (rookie), Roster cuts: Cam Akers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Velus Jones Jr., Marcus Yarns (rookie)," Sigler said. "Only one of Moore's previous teams rostered more than three running backs in Week 1: the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Kamara is safe, Miller has been running well, and Neal has offered the most in pass protection, which figures to be his way onto the field. Highly-drafted guys like Akers, Edwards-Helaire, and Jones have flashed here or there but nobody has consistently stood out in that group. Yarns could benefit from some time on the practice squad."
We're just a few weeks from getting a full view of this roster heading into the 2025 season.
More NFL: Saints News: Trade Request Stuns NFL, Should Have NO's Attention