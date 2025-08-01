Saints News: Trade Request Stuns NFL, Should Have NO's Attention
The New Orleans Saints have some serious talent in the wide receiver room right now, but could they add another piece?
Rumors and speculation started flying around the National Football League on Thursday after Washington Commanders superstar Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me," Schultz shared.
ESPN's Adam Schefter joined in as well and followed up on the report.
"Terry McLaurin requested a trade, as Jordan Schultz also reported," Schefter said. "There have been teams that have contemplated making a move for disgruntled WR Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders have had no interest in moving on from him."
McLaurin's just 29 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Last season, he had 1,096 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across a career-high 82 catches.
Right now, the Saints' top three receivers are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks. That's a very solid top trio that can compete with any team's top three on paper. Last year, all three dealt with various injuries that made them miss time. Adding a guy like McLaurin would be a luxury that could help take this offense to another level. Right now, the Saints have over $20 million in cap space remaining.
A deal doesn't seem likely by any means and probably is just a pipe dream, but when a player like McLaurin puts in a trade request, it's worth at least listening.
