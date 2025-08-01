Saints News Network

Saints News: Trade Request Stuns NFL, Should Have NO's Attention

Could the Saints make a move?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have some serious talent in the wide receiver room right now, but could they add another piece?

Rumors and speculation started flying around the National Football League on Thursday after Washington Commanders superstar Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"Breaking: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me," Schultz shared.

ESPN's Adam Schefter joined in as well and followed up on the report.

"Terry McLaurin requested a trade, as ⁦Jordan Schultz also reported," Schefter said. "There have been teams that have contemplated making a move for disgruntled WR Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders have had no interest in moving on from him."

McLaurin's just 29 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Last season, he had 1,096 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across a career-high 82 catches.

Right now, the Saints' top three receivers are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks. That's a very solid top trio that can compete with any team's top three on paper. Last year, all three dealt with various injuries that made them miss time. Adding a guy like McLaurin would be a luxury that could help take this offense to another level. Right now, the Saints have over $20 million in cap space remaining.

A deal doesn't seem likely by any means and probably is just a pipe dream, but when a player like McLaurin puts in a trade request, it's worth at least listening.

More NFL: Saints Superstars’ Trade Value Revealed

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News