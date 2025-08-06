Saints Land New TE; Former 2-Sport Athlete From 49ers
The New Orleans Saints are going to get a look at an intriguing prospect over the next few weeks as roster battles heat up ahead of the 2025 National Football League season.
New Orleans has been no stranger to a transaction this offseason. The Saints have swung deals left and right and that has continued throughout training camp. Although there hasn't been any flashy signings, New Orleans has brought guys in to see if they could contribute ahead of the season.
The offseason is about to be taken to another gear, and the final one before the regular season gets here. After a few weeks of practice, New Orleans will return to the field for a real game on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
New Orleans isn't done tinkering with the roster. For example, the Saints waived tight end Seth Green on Tuesday, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints waived TE Seth Green," Underhill said.
That's not all the Saints did, though.
Saints continue to add depth just days before New Orleans is set to hit field
After waiving Green, the team announced that they have been awarded tight end Mason Pline formerly of the San Francisco 49ers after placing a waiver claim on him.
"The New Orleans Saints have been awarded tight end Mason Pline off waivers and waived tight end Seth Green," the Saints announced. "Pline, 6-7, 260, was originally signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2024 NFL Draft out of Furman, spending the first 15 weeks of the regular season on the team's practice squad.
"The Fowler, Mich. Native played five collegiate seasons at Ferris State (2019-22) and Furman (2023). In his lone season with the Paladins, he played in all 13 games, finishing with 32 receptions for 287 yards (9.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. Before transferring to Furman, Pline played both basketball and football at Ferris State. He played in 83 games on the hardwood before converting to football full-time in 2021. In his two seasons playing football, Pline helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back Division II National Championships in 2021 and 2022."
Pline has good size at 6'7'' and a few weeks to see if he can carve out a role. Right now, the Saints' tight end room is decimated. Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau currently are both on the PUP List.