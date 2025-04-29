Saints Predicted To Cut Ties With $150 Million Man
The New Orleans Saints obviously have had a lot of questions involving the quarterback position but at least got some sort of answer this past week.
New Orleans selected former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Even if the Saints had Derek Carr for the 2025 season -- which is up in the air right now -- the team didn't have a long-term answer. Now, there clearly is one after taking Shough.
But, will Carr be with the team in 2025? That seems like a likely option right now. New Orleans already has paid him well and the team made it clear that if he's healthy that he'll be the starter. While this is the case, A To Z Sport's Adam Holt predicted that Carr won't be on the team's initial 53-man roster.
"Way-too-early New Orleans Saints 53-man roster projection," Holt said. "Quarterback (2). IN: Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough. OUT: Derek Carr, Ben DiNucci. The skinny: I just don't see an outcome where Carr remains on the 53-man roster. This injury buzz and uncertainty has cast too large of a cloud over a potential return."
Now this would be a pretty big shock. The Saints restructured his four-year, $150 million deal with the intent of Carr being the team's starter but there obviously has been a lot made out of his shoulder injury. It would be a shock to see the team cut ties with him now, but who knows?
