Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Cut Ties With $150 Million Man

Will the Saints make a shocking move?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints obviously have had a lot of questions involving the quarterback position but at least got some sort of answer this past week.

New Orleans selected former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Even if the Saints had Derek Carr for the 2025 season -- which is up in the air right now -- the team didn't have a long-term answer. Now, there clearly is one after taking Shough.

But, will Carr be with the team in 2025? That seems like a likely option right now. New Orleans already has paid him well and the team made it clear that if he's healthy that he'll be the starter. While this is the case, A To Z Sport's Adam Holt predicted that Carr won't be on the team's initial 53-man roster.

"Way-too-early New Orleans Saints 53-man roster projection," Holt said. "Quarterback (2). IN: Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough. OUT: Derek Carr, Ben DiNucci. The skinny: I just don't see an outcome where Carr remains on the 53-man roster. This injury buzz and uncertainty has cast too large of a cloud over a potential return."

Now this would be a pretty big shock. The Saints restructured his four-year, $150 million deal with the intent of Carr being the team's starter but there obviously has been a lot made out of his shoulder injury. It would be a shock to see the team cut ties with him now, but who knows?

More NFL: Saints' Derek Carr Situation Called 'Suspicious' By Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News