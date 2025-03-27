Saints Predicted To Decline 25-Year-Old's Option
The New Orleans Saints are going to have to make some decisions on fifth-year options for first-round picks from the 2022 National Football League Draft in the not-so-distant future.
Teams will have until May to make the decisions and the Saints have two guys to make decisions about. Receiver Chris Olave was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
New Orleans made a second pick in the draft, though, and also took offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the No. 19 overall pick. Olave is the easy decision. The Saints absolutely should pick up Olave's option and there's no reason not to.
But, what about Penning? He started all 17 games for the Saints in 2024. He played in all 17 games in 2023, but made just five starts. As a rookie in 2022, Penning appeared in just six games and made one start. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker predicted that the Saints will not pick up his option.
"Pick No. 19 — T Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints: Declined," Locker said. "Penning was projected to be an offensive line pillar for the Saints, but his time in New Orleans might last just four years. During his three campaigns thus far, Penning has failed to reach even a 61.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, and his career 54.6 PFF pass-blocking grade slots 61st out of 64 qualified tackles.
"Even staying on the field has proven troublesome, as Penning reached 1,000 snaps for the first time in 2024. With new head coach Kellen Moore in place, Penning will presumably be heading into a contract year."
This decision isn't as clear but we should find out more this spring.
