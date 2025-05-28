Saints Insider Addresses State Of QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of veteran talent throughout the franchise, but the quarterback position isn't in the same spot.
New Orleans has one of the youngest quarterback rooms in football with none of the team's four signal-callers currently over the age of 26 years old. Jake Haener is 26 years old, Tyler Shough is 25 years old, Spencer Rattler is 24 years old, and Hunter Dekkers is 23 years old.
These four guys are going to be the center at the vast majority of headlines for the Saints this offseason. Shough and Rattler are the two most likely options for the Saints starting quarterback job but Haener can't be ruled out.
We have a long offseason ahead and ESPN's Katherine Terrell gave the latest look at the competition.
"Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough were split off in sections of the team's indoor practice facility," Terrell said. "On Thursday, Rattler worked with the first-team offense and Shough with the second team. Third-year quarterback Jake Haener, who is dealing with an oblique strain, watched from the side. Both quarterbacks had their highs and lows in practice, with Shough's best throw coming on a deep pass to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. But they won't name a starting quarterback coming out of a practice in May -- the team intends for that to come later.
"Saints coach Kellen Moore said every quarterback got their turn with the first-team offense in Week 1 of OTAs last week, including Haener before his oblique injury. That rotation will continue throughout the summer...This early in the offseason, the Saints want their quarterbacks -- all of whom are 26 or younger -- to grasp new concepts, get in a rhythm running the offense and ease into the idea of a competition with the limited reps they're allowed on the field...
"Moore said he recently told the team that everyone has a "blank slate" going into this offseason. Whatever happened last year doesn't matter anymore, he said. Does that mean that any quarterback could win the job? In reality, it's more complicated. The Saints selected Shough with their second-round pick, a sign they likely see him as their quarterback of the future, if not this season, then soon."
Who will win the job?
