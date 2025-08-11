Saints Predicted To Sign Super Bowl-Winning Eagles QB
The New Orleans Saints hit the field for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and got their first real look at the ongoing quarterback competition on the field against another team under the lights.
New Orleans started Spencer Rattler against the Chargers and went 7-for-11 passing for 53 yards with a fumble. Tyler Shough followed and went 15-of-22 passing for 165 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jake Haener went 5-of-8 passing for 41 yards and an interception.
At this point, there isn’t much time left if the offseason. New Orleans has just two preseason games left before it turns its full attention to the regular season. The biggest question facing the Saints involves the quarterback room. But, could it be unfinished?
Could Saints have one more familiar move up their sleeve?
This is a question that has been raised a few times throughout the summer. The Saints have Rattler, Shough, and Jake Haener fighting for the starting job. It seems pretty unlikely that another quarterback would come to town this late in the summer.
But, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted that the Saints will end up signing Kenny Pickett of the Cleveland Browns later this summer.
"Pickett was the first to be added to Cleveland's new-look quarterback room this offseason. He's also managed to be maybe the quietest of the bunch, including by missing the Browns' opener due to a hamstring injury," Benjamin said. "Failing to separate from a 41-year-old Joe Flacco in practice was the first red flag. Or maybe we should've given more consideration to the fact he's on his third team in as many years.
"The former first-rounder may not be back on the field for a while. That might be too late for him. Stefanski could still opt to keep him as in-season emergency depth, but his chances of opening 2025 under center already feel very remote. He also lacks any immediate trade value given his position, though an eventual release might grant him another fresh start. Prediction: Released at final cuts, then signs with New Orleans Saints."
This is a popular topic that has been speculated about this offseason. Pickett won a Super Bowl with Kellen Moore last year as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. But, why go through all of the drama and headlines of the quarterback competition to bring someone in at the end? There's little doubt that the Saints' Week 1 starter is already on the roster. If the Saints are going to add, it should be an experienced veteran for depth and leadership purposes.
