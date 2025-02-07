Saints Projected $70 Million Star Linked To 2 Teams In Free Agency
The New Orleans Saints could lose a former Pro Bowler this offseason.
New Orleans brought former Pro Bowler Chase Young to town ahead of the 2024 season on a one-year, $13 million deal. Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints in 2024 and logged 5.5 sacks, 31 total tackles, and a career-high 21 quarterback hits.
Young was the 2020 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year. Injuries have played a large role in his young career, but he should cash in this offseason in free agency after two straight healthy seasons. Young played in just 12 games across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
The 25-year-old followed up with 16 games in 2023 and 17 games in 2024. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $70 million over four years.
Where will he go this offseason? Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron projected the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers as the top landing spots for him.
"Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears," Cameron said. "If prioritizing young pass-rushers with high potential is a priority for Los Angeles, Young could fit well within the Chargers’ plans for the future. Although Young has yet to reach the potential that warranted him being selected second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has produced 70 or more pressures in each of the past two seasons. Jim Harbaugh is also quite familiar with Young’s game, having coached against him during Young’s time at Ohio State.
"Young’s former head coach in New Orleans, Dennis Allen, was named Ben Johnson’s defensive coordinator in Chicago, so the 25-year-old pass-rusher may very well be a target for this defense in need of a bit more pass-rushing bite. While Young isn’t the perennial All-Pro many thought he would be, he is still a high-end No. 2 edge, evidenced by his top-20 pressure rate (14.6%) in 2024 while playing under Allen."
Keep an eye on him this offseason once free agency opens up this March.