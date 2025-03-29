Saints Projected To Make Game-Changing QB Move
We’re at a point in the National Football League offseason in which most of the chatter never will actually lead to real moves.
It’s fun to speculate and wonder what could be, but there’s going to be far more speculation that actual moves that could happen. The New Orleans Saints surely will be no different from this.
New Orleans already has been talked about a lot. The Saints have been busier than expected in free agency and clearly isn’t mailing it in or anything of that nature. The Saints seem to be a team that wants to win now and their moves in free agency and contract restructurings have been a sign of this.
At this point we may not see another big free agent signing. There’s months left until the season so who knows, but the next big thing to monitor is the NFL Draft.
The Saints have the No. 9 pick and could go in a lot different directions. The most likely options seem to be an offensive weapon like someone like Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren or defensive guy like Will Johnson or Mykel Williams.
While this is the case, there’s been a lot of chatter recently about the possibility of the Saints taking a quarterback. It seems unlikely, but The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs shared a mock draft and predicted that the Saints will land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"No 9. New Orleans Saints - Selection: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado," Crabbs said. "This pick may be a bit of a surprise — but the Spencer Rattler experience in 2024 shouldn't be a deterrent from the Saints drafting a potential starter if they feel Sanders can fit the bill.
"Getting a transition away from Derek Carr's contract will go a long way in the Saints getting out of such an extreme salary cap cycle, and Sanders feels like an admirable fit for Kellen Moore's offense."
This does have at least some weight. Recently, Deion Sanders talked about his son and how he is willing to go anywhere and name dropped a few teams, including New Orleans. This move seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.