Deion Sanders Makes Saints-Shedeur Sanders Comment
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and recently the mock drafts across the league have gotten pretty wild.
The No. 9 pick is likely too low to land someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders but there’s been speculation about potential moves. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely the Saints will land a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 National Football League.
Ward likely will go No. 1 and Sanders certainly could go at No. 2 or No. 3. If Sanders somehow could drop down to No. 9, that would be great but doesn’t seem likely.
There’s been a lot of chatter about which teams Sanders would be willing to play for and his Deion Sanders talked about this on Thursday. He spoke about his son and said he’d be open to playing anywhere, including New Orleans.
"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me about intently about all of the visits that he has had with all of the teams so I know where his heart is, so I know where he wants to go," Sanders said. "If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans. If it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with them, man. Because I know what he's going to do."
The Saints have Derek Carr as the team’s quarterback but he doesn’t seem like the long-term option. He seems like an option for another season or two. Getting a guy like Sanders would be a good way to bolster the position for years to come but fans shouldn’t hold their breath at this moment.