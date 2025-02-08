Saints Projected To Pair Cam Jordan With 5-Sack 20-Year-Old
The New Orleans Saints are going to have plenty of high-impact players available to them in April at the upcoming NFL Draft.
New Orleans obviously didn't have the season it wanted to have in 2024, but it does have the No. 9 pick in the draft because of it. The Saints could go in plenty of different directions. It wouldn't be a bad move to add more offense if someone like Ashton Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan is available.
There also will be defensive players who could help. The Saints have some cap questions to handle this offseason so free agency could be tough so the team needs to get their decisions right in the draft. Pro Football Network released a mock draft and projected the Saints to go defense in the first round with Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams.
"Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia," Pro Football Network said. "The Saints need any kind of talent infusion on the edge, with Cameron Jordan entering the twilight of his career. At around 6’5″, 265 pounds, Mykel Williams has the elite mix of explosiveness, hip fluidity, power capacity, and urgency to deliver."
Williams is just 20 years old and had five sacks in 12 games in 2024 for Georgia. He chipped in 21 total tackles and nine tackles for loss. He won a National Championship with Georgia and is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in this draft class by ESPN. They have Williams as the No. 2 EDGE in this draft class. Pairing him with Jordan could be a great way to improve the pass rush.
