Saints Put On Notice For Ex-Cowboys $100 Million Star
The New Orleans Saints have the makings of a team that could be pretty solid in 2025.
New Orleans won just five games in 2024 so it's not hard to see why someone would be skeptical. But, after the Saints dominated their first two games of the campaign last year, they never were even close to healthy again the rest of the way. There's reason to believe the team will be closer to the way they were in first few weeks of the season than the rest of the year in 2025 -- based on health, of course.
The Saints have added some pieces this offseason. One position group that has been talked about a lot is wide receiver. The team lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling but still has Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans followed up by signing Brandin Cooks. But, could another move make sense? NFL.com's Kevin Patra suggested five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper as a potential option.
"New Orleans Saints," Patra said. "The Saints have a fine top three in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and free-agent addition Brandin Cooks, who returns to The Bayou after eight years around the league. The depth, however, is sorely lacking, with 2024 fifth-rounder Bub Means next up on the depth chart. Given what the club went through last year with injuries to Olave and Shaheed, in addition to the 31-year-old Cooks' withering production, some veteran help wouldn't hurt.
"Cooper spent his last three seasons in Dallas with Kellen Moore -- the Saints' new head coach -- as his offensive coordinator. The familiarity could help get Cooper back on track, even with potentially fewer targets available."
Cooper finished the 2024 season with 44 catches and 547 yards, which wasn't up to his standards. He's just 30 years old, though, and will be much less expensive as his five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys is now up after spending time withf the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills as well. Adding someone like him would give young quarterback Tyler Shough a dependable veteran piece to throw to. It's a great idea.