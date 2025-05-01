Saints Tied To Polarizing 8-Time Pro Bowler
Do the New Orleans Saints have any more big moves in them this offseason?
The first major wave of free agency has come and gone and the National Football League Draft also now is behind us. We're at a point in the offseason where we won't see a ton of movement every day. Soon enough real action -- like rookie minicamp -- will be here. It's now May and we are a few months away from training camp.
There are plenty of guys looking for new homes in free agency still, but there just won't be a dozen moves made each day. It will be interesting to see where the Saints go from here. New Orleans has invested in this roster and has made it pretty clear with its decisions this offseason that it's not trying to rebuild.
That would make another move or two in free agency make sense once the cap is sorted out after signing the draft class. Who could be a fit? Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie suggested eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.
"So instead of quarterback, let’s pivot to the other side of the ball, where the Saints are thin on the edge," Xie said. "The Saints’ only draft pick there was seventh-rounder Fadil Diggs. Cameron Jordan played 49% of the snaps, his fewest since 2012, as he’s probably not a full-time starter anymore in his age-36 season. Retaining Chase Young helps, but the Saints could use more help on clear passing downs.
"With Brandon Staley potentially using more odd fronts with edge rushers in a two-point stance, a vet like Miller would make more sense than he did in Allen’s defense. Miller was still productive in a part-time role last year, producing six sacks and a healthy 16.1 percent pressure rate. He’s a designated pass rusher at this point, but that’s what the Saints need."
Miller racked up six sacks last year in 13 games with the Buffalo Bills, but also served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Would a deal be worth it?
More NFL: Shedeur Sanders Prank Call Video Reveals Saints Thoughts