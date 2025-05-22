Saints QB Competition Suffers First Casualty Of Offseason
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is underway.
Organized team activities have kicked off for the Saints but they are expected to be without quarterback Jake Haener for the rest of them after suffering an oblique injury on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Saints QB Jake Haener, part of a three-way competition to become the team’s starting quarterback, suffered an oblique strain at the end of Wednesday’s practice and now is expected to miss 'a couple of weeks,' per league sources," Schefter said. "Haener likely will miss the remainder of OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
"Jake Haener was injured after Wednesday’s practice, while throwing extra passes. After getting hurt, Haener underwent an MRI that revealed a strain but no oblique tear, and surgery was not needed. But the Saints now might have seen the last of Haener in action until training camp."
The Saints have four quarterbacks on the roster right now including Haener, Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers. Shough and Rattler have seemed like the two most likely options, but Haener is entering his third year in the NFL and can't be completely ruled out.
The oblique injury certainly doesn't help. Now, Shough and Rattler will get a head start but it's good to hear that Haener is expected back for training camp.