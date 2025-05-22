Saints’ Tyler Shough Has Rough Ranking Already
The New Orleans Saints have a new signal-caller in town after the addition of Tyler Shough in the second round of that 2025 National Football League Draft.
The story to follow throughout the rest of the offseason is whether or not he will start right away or if he will sit and wait. It already has been shared that there is going to be a quarterback competition underway so this decision really will come down to him and how he does on the practice field.
With Derek Carr no longer with the team, there isn't a clear path forward, although Shough seems like the most likely answer. While this is the case, he isn't getting a lot of love out of the gate. For example, Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked him as the No. 32 quarterback in the league.
"No. 32. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints," Kosko said. "One of the most surprising developments of the 2025 NFL Draft was Tyler Shough being the third quarterback off the board. The 26-year-old rookie spent seven years in college and now enters a wide-open competition in New Orleans following Derek Carr’s retirement.
"Between Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, the Saints’ quarterback room is arguably the weakest in the league. Regardless of who starts, expectations are low, though fans can at least hope Shough delivers a few highlight-reel moments like this gem from his 2024 season."
Shough is a rookie so there's no way to know exactly what he will bring to the table. But, it doesn't seem like expectations are very high around the league.