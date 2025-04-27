Saints QB Of Future Sends Message To New Orleans Fans
The New Orleans Saints clearly wanted to add a quarterback this weekend and did so by selected quarterback Tyler Shough out of Louisville.
He has great size at 6'5" and 219 lbs and either will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job right away, or sit behind Derek Carr for a year if he does end up being healthy enough to play. It's going to be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few months.
All of that and the big questions will come later, though. Now, fans should just be happy as their is another quarterback to have in the room now in case of injury and could be a long-term solution for the franchise. He shared his first message to Saints fans shortly after his selection.
"Hey Saints fans, this is Tyler Shough," Shough said in a video shared on social media the Saints' offical X account. "I'm excited to be joining the Saints and having this awesome opportunity ahead of me. Can't wait to get to New Orleans and meet the whole locker room. I'll be a part of this great culture and the great city of New Orleans. Go Saints."
He is an unorthodox prospect because of the fact that he spent seven years in college, but as the draft approached, he was one of the hottest names out there at the quarterback position. There was even some speculation he could be the second quarterback off the board, although he ended being the third. Now, it's up to Kellen Moore and the Saints to get him in a position to succeed.
More NFL: Saints NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Quick Grades, Clear Trend