Saints QB Drama? Insider Sheds Light On Competition
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is underway and through roughly two weeks of camp, it;'s unclear who will win the job.
This isn't shocking. Preseason game action hasn't kicked off yet. The first game will take place on Sunday, August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans will follow that matchup up with dates against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.
Over the next few weeks, there's going to be chatter about the quarterback competition left and right. But, we likely won't get a clear view on it until at least the middle of August. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener surely will all get action against the Chargers, barring an injury. The second preseason game should give an insight into the competiton based on who gets the most time. By the final preseason game, it wouldn't be a shock to have an answer.
But, that's speculation. The competition is in full swing and it's just a matter of time before head coach Kellen Moore and the team give an update.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com shared a column about camp and shed some light on the competition.
"QB battle remains wide open," Duncan said. "The quarterback competition continues to be highly competitive. Spencer Rattler has made the most explosive plays and looked the most decisive of the trio. But Tyler Shough and Jake Haener have also had days where they’ve performed the best...With Shough, you can see the traits that led the Saints to select him high in the second round of the NFL Draft. But he remains a work in progress, which is to be expected from a rookie in his second week of camp.
"The preseason games could prove decisive in the competition. If this were a political race, it would be too early to call."
No matter what anyone tells you, nothing has been decided yet. It's anyone's game.