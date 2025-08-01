Saints Strike Again; Reunite With 5-Year Veteran
The New Orleans Saints reportedly are making yet another move.
As training camp has progressed, the Saints have made a few depth moves. Another one reportedly came on Friday as the Saints reunited with offensive guard Shane Lemieux, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Saints are signing G Shane Lemieux, source says. Lemieux started four games for New Orleans last season," Garafolo said.
Lemieux was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the New York Giants. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in New York and then joined the Saints last year. He appeared in seven games with the Saints last year, including four starts.
He's 28 years old and has 25 overall games of NFL experience under his belt, including 16 starts. Last year actually was the second-most games Lemieux has played in a season in his NFL career so far. He played 12 games as a rookie in 2020 and followed up with one game in 2021, one game in 2022, four games in 2023.
At the very least, Lemieux will provide the Saints with more offensive depth throughout camp. We'll see what happens, but it's just another example of a depth signing by New Orleans.
The Saints are going to have to trim down the active roster to 53 people ahead of the August 27th deadline. Could Lemieux end up landing a spot despite signing now?